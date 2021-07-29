AFC Gamma (AFCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFCG stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFCG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.