Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAGFF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

