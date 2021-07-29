Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.92. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$32.84, with a volume of 35,268 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

The company has a market cap of C$616.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,189.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

