AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,440. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%.

MITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

