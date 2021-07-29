AGA Token (AGA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,748.00

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. AGA Token has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $26,748.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,293,428 coins. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGA Token Coin Trading

