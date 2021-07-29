AGAr Price Down 15.5% This Week (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for about $178.79 or 0.00452370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $16,043.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

