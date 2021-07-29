AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 107.1% in July

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AGBA stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.
AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About AGBA Acquisition
AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
