AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 107.1% in July

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AGBA stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGBA Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 10.53% of AGBA Acquisition worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

