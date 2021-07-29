AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.500-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of AGCO traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

