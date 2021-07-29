AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.60. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 51,529 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$530.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

