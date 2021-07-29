Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Buys $33,012.00 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alfred Altomari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.

AGRX remained flat at $$1.21 on Thursday. 1,323,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

