AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $2,947.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

