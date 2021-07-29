Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.23 ($148.51).

AIR opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €109.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

