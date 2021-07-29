Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Update

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AKKVF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akastor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Asia, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

