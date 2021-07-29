Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

