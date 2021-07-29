Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Up 5.1%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 693,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

