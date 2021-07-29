Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,762,504 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

