Alarm.com (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALRM opened at $82.47 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

