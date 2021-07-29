Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.65

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 4990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

