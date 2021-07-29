Alchemy Pay Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $61.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 184% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00116763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00142054 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.