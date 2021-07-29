Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in July

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

