Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $657.84 and last traded at $655.68, with a volume of 5729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $621.87.

The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $608.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

