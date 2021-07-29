Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $46.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $668.33. 29,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,848. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.73.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

