Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 33,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

