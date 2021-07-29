Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alleghany to post earnings of $14.91 per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Y opened at $651.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.69.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

