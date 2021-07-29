Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ADS opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

