AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

