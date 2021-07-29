Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

