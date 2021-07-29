Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Up 116.7% in July

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 493,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

