Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

