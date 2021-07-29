Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

