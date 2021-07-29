Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,538.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

