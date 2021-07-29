Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Argus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,721.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,462.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.