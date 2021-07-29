Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €36.77 ($43.26). Alstom shares last traded at €36.54 ($42.99), with a volume of 736,823 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

