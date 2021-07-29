AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.53.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.31. 544,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,859. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.51.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.