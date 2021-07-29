Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

