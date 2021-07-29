Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,032. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.