Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $32.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 40,568 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

