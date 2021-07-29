Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading Up 0.7%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 769 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.