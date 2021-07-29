Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,557 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $137,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.