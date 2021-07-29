Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MO traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 92,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

