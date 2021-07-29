Amarin (AMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMRN stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.