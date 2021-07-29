Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.48. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

