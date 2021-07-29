Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

