American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

