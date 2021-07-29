American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMH stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 139.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

