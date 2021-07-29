American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.