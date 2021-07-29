American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $87.57 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

