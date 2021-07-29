Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.01. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 31,131 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.56.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

