Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 12,369 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Owens & Minor worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 399.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 342,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $11,541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 274,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

