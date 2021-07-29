Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 21,332 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Comerica worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

